Peoples makes return trip to KHSAA State

The season did not progress as Samuel Peoples had planned. Injuries kept him on the sideline for the entire season.

“Running is my life. I worked so hard in the off-season, and I was so disappointed with my injury,” said Peoples.

But he used it as motivation to get back onto the course at region.

He finished with a time of19:58.3, high enough to qualify for the KHSAA State Cross Country meet at Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, November 2. It will be People’s second trip to state.

“I was shocked,” said Peoples. He spent two months during the season on crutches and doing physical therapy. “I wasn’t expecting much, so when I saw my name on the qualifying list, I was ecstatic.”