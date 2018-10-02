Pendleton golfers making their way to KHSAA State tournament

A pair of talented golfers will be representing Pendleton County at the state tournament in Bowling Green this week and will look to continue the tradition of impressive play that has defined the Wildcat and Ladycat programs for well over a decade.

Junior Clay Monroe and sophomore Emilie Bertram each qualified for the premier event that will feature the best of the best from around the Commonwealth. Monroe will be making his first appearance and becomes the first boys individual golfer to reach the state tournament since 2015, while Bertram marks her second straight appearance and continues the Ladycats impressive run of sending a representative to state play for 10 straight years.

Monroe secured his spot in a thrilling three-hole playoff at the regional tournament held last week to advance along with Jerod Baynum of Bishop Brossart and Mason Butler of Mason County. Bertram fired an 87 that was good for eighth place overall to clinch her place at state at the girls’ regional.

According to their respective head coaches and former PCHS golf standouts during their high school playing days, Timmy Cooper and Haley Hart-Slover; both Monroe and Bertram possess a limitless potential and are just scratching the surface for how successful they can be on the fairways and greens.

“I believe Clay has a very good chance to be the first boys’ golfer to make the cut out of the opening round. I’ve been around him his entire life and he’s a very hard worker and a better person. If he stays poised like he did during the playoff at regionals and can keep the ball in good positions to make easy pars he’ll have a good showing,” said Cooper.

In her synopsis of Bertram, coach Hart-Slover is confident that her young prodigy can reach the second cut which would be just the second time a girls’ individual has advanced to that stage.

“Emilie is doing a great job at continuing the legacy of good play that dates back to 2008 for our program. I’m excited about the progress of our entire team this year and believe we have a lot of potential. Emilie has lead the way the last couple of years and she will do a great job at state,” Hart-Slover said.

Full results of how each individual faired will be found in next week’s edition.