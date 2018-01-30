Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples testifies to House Judiciary Committee

Pendleton County Sheriff Craig People testified in Frankfort for two bills legislators are considering.

Kentucky sheriffs received initial approval on a bill that would make it easier to find stolen items that have been pawned. House Bill 74, sponsored by Rep. Kim King, cleared the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee Wednesday. Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman and Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on the need for a uniform database to be used by all pawn stores in all Kentucky counties.

This internet database would be accessible to law enforcement officials but not the general public. The database would require a full description of items purchased or pawned, a picture of the item, date of transaction, cost or loan for the item and a government issued form of identification.

The bill is currently written to require a driver’s license number or social security number for any customer who has left property to be pawned or sold. Some committee members and a representative from the Pawnbrokers Association voiced concern about entering social security numbers into an online database due to cybersecurity risks. Rep. King told committee members that she would be willing to discuss that issue with them.

The bill now moves to the full House.

