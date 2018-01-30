Pendleton County schools bridging literacy gaps

For many students who struggle to read, the key to success lies not in more effort or practice, but rather in remediating underlying weaknesses that hinder reading proficiency. To prepare students for reading success and provide the direct, intensive practice that struggling learners need, Pendleton County Schools began using the Fast ForWord® program from Scientific Learning Corp. this semester in the district’s elementary schools.

“We have incorporated some excellent reading interventions, but far too many students still weren’t reading at grade level. We did some investigating and were quite impressed with the strong research base and efficacy of the Fast ForWord program,” said Dr. Anthony Strong, superintendent of Pendleton County Schools. “Another selling point was the program’s proven effectiveness in reversing the effects that chronic stress and poverty have on students’ brain development. Nearly three-quarters of our students are from low-income homes, so Fast ForWord will give these kids a boost to help them catch up to their peers.”

