Pendleton County Schools' Board sets timeline for superintendent search

The Board of Education dealt with the process for hiring a new superintendent. Dr. Strong said he would recommend approval for whatever the board wished to do with these items. The first was the time line for hiring the new superintendent. The following dates were approved: vacancy posting Jan. 19, application deadline March 7, first joint meeting with board and search committee March 13, second search committee meeting April 4, first Skype interviews with candidates April 12, second Skype interviews April 19, second joint meeting with board and search committee May 3, and hire new superintendent May 14.

Next the board approved the text for the advertisement for the new superintendent. Following this the board moved to approve the Pendleton County Schools Superintendent Search Survey. It will be available on line at the Pendleton County Schools website. All citizens are encouraged to take this short survey. All results are confidential and will be forwarded directly to the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) for review by Don Martin, the search committee consultant.

Lastly the board approved the number of applicants, three to five, that the search committee will recommend to the board for the superintendent’s position.

