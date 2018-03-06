Pendleton County Schools adds second School Resource Officer in response to safety concerns

With the recent rash of student threats against schools, the disturbingly number of school shootings and an overall concern for the students feeling secure inside the school building, the Pendleton County Schools in conjunction with the Pendleton County Fiscal Court and Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office added a second school resource officer.

“With the recent events happening in our country and state, the board of education and I have been hearing from our community about concerns for student safety,” stated Dr. Anthony Strong.

The officer will be a rotation of Deputy Sheriffs and will be housed at Sharp Middle School but will also be available to Northern Elementary and entire district.

Present School Resource Officer Jared Brewer will be housed primarily at Pendleton County High School and available to Southern Elementary and entire district.

