Pendleton County receives almost half a million in road funding from state

As part of Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is pleased to announce $497,000 in discretionary funds have been awarded to the Pendleton County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work on Grimes Road, Liberty Ridge Road, Hogg Ridge Road, Kelly Road and Kidwell Road. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, rutting, crumbling shoulders and base failures.

“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities.”

County Judge-Executive David Fields identified these roads as being among the most critical in the county.

“I was excited to learn that Pendleton County has been awarded $497,000 of Discretionary Funds which will improve the infrastructure of several roads in the County, supporting our community,” said Judge-Executive Fields. “This announcement signifies the great working relationship we have between Governor Bevin’s Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Many thanks for their confidence in Pendleton County and their willingness to help fulfill our needs.”

Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.

Sen. Wil Schroder said, “Many roadways across the Commonwealth need maintenance and modernization. I am thankful to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for investing in providing safe and reliable conditions in

“This significant funding for our rural roads is proof that the infrastructure needs of our communities are being prioritized in Frankfort,” said Rep. Mark Hart. “The road plan we passed in 2018 allocated discretionary money for critical road maintenance just like this, and I’m thankful to the Transportation Cabinet for working with our county to provide our people with quality infrastructure.”

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

·Grimes Road (CR 1068) from 0.00 to 3.3, from KY 159 to KY 159

·Liberty Ridge Road (CR 1145) from 0.00 to 2.6, from U.S. 27 to KY 1053

·Hogg Ridge Road (CR 1205) from 0.00 to 3.5, from KY 22 to 2.4 south of KY 467

·Kelly Road (CR 1317) from 0.00 to 2.5, from KY 467 to intersection of Center Ridge Road, end of county road.

·Kidwell Road (CR 1327) from 0.00 to 1.3, from KY 177 to 2.4 south of KY 17, end of county road.

