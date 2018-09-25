Pendleton County dealing with high waters

UPDATED 12:30 p.m. September 25

Michael Moore, Emergency Management Director, indicated that the river gauges are showing a slight receding of the river and indicated that the weather report may not be as problemsome tonight as first thought.

"I expect the river to recede and then we will have to see what we actually get tonight to know what roads will look like tomorrow morning," he said.

Pendleton County Superintendents echoed that thought as he is optimistic about having school tomorrow but conceded the final call will have to be made in the morning.

"On Monday night about 11:30 p.m., I stood at the curve of Flour Creek and 177 and the river was high but not on the road. Wake up Tuesday morning and the river is over the road," said Buerkley as he lauded the help that is provided by the Emergency Management Office in providing information to them about road conditions.

As I traveled the roads today, River Road in Butler and Caldwell Road in DeMossville were still impassable. But Hogg Ridge Road, I drove across the bridge that had been flooded earlier in the day. Mullins Road was open, also.

With rising river levels and roads being closed, Pendleton County Schools was closed on Tuesday, September 25.

Several roads throughout the county. They included but was not limited to 177 E, Ky 300 at Morgan, Ky 330 at Gumlick, Galloway Road, Kelly Road, Whitson Road, Oscar Spradling Road, River Road, Hogg Ridge Road, Caldwll road, Wagner Ferry Road and Hayes Station.

Accoring to Pendleton County Emergency Management Director Michael Moore, we might have seen the worse of it as far as Tuesday morning.

"The gauges upstream at McKinneysburg and Falmouth are showing some leveling off and even a little receding," he told Falmouth Outlook.

Pendleton County is still under a Flash Flood Watch with weather reports calling for more rain Tuesday evening.

A cold front will move east and pass over the area later tonight. Ahead of it, showers and some thunderstorms will occur. These storms will be capable of producing rainfall amounts of 1 to locally 2 inches. Heavy rain in a brief period of time may result in flash flooding. In addition, runoff is expected to result in quick rises and possible flooding on area creeks, streams, and rivers.

Which increases the likelihood that all of this will be repeated on Wednesday, September 26 morning.

The latest report has Licking River at Falmouth cresting at 30.6 feet at approximately 10 a.m. on September 25. Flood stage is 33 feet.