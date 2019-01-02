The Pendleton County community was filled with positive stories in 2018

The past year had to be one of the most positive in Pendleton County history as each week it seemed a positive story was emerging.

While the anonymous donor rightfully held the top spot, there were 38 stories about the great happenings in Pendleton County in which the staff of the Falmouth Outlook considered.

1. Anonymous donor made it possible for each Pendleton County teacher to receive $100 to start the school year.

2. Fifty years ago, David Bay’s dad, Charles, was involved in the creation of Pendleton County Country Club. This year, David pulled the trigger and purchased the club from Darell Landrum He has committed to invest close to $1 million in renovations to the course. He will be opening a restaurant within the pro shop and expanding the offerings to include wedding venues and facilities for receptions, reunions and parties.

3. Falmouth has become home of a miracle, namely in the form of an inclusive playground at Pendleton County Athletic Park that will be accessible for special needs youth. According to Jenna Kelsch, one of the board members, “The community’s response has been overwhelming with them being a sole source financially up to this point.” She added that they are working on finalizing a company to build Miracle Point Playground and release the blueprints for the park. The board will begin to write grants and continue fundraising for the $267,000 playground. Anyone willing to financially support the playground can contact The Miracle Point Playground Facebook page.

4. For many years, if Pendleton County residents had a medical issue after normal operating hours, they had to head south to Harrison Memorial Hospital or north to the many choices of hospitals in Northern Kentucky. This fall, HMH opened an after-hours service in the Family Care Associates building in Falmouth and Dr. Stephen Neus opened his Minutemen Urgent Care on AA in the Mt. Auburn area.

5. Who steals a hearse? With John Peoples making the final preparation for a funeral just minutes away, Bob McClanahan let him know that the hearse that was just parked in the processional line was heading north on U.S. 27. Peoples had given William Andrew Engle a ride from Butler BB’s to the funeral home where Engle decided to steal the hearse for a joyride. Pendleton County Deputy Sheriff was in pursuit when the hearse was stopped via spikes deployed by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

While the top five have been decided, only a handful of points separated the 6-10 story. Tied at 6 were the Pendleton County Fair Board’s purchase of the fairgrounds from Pendleton County schools, and then the board received a $99,000 grant to make renovations of said property; a Pendleton County FFA jacket was spotted in Barcelona, Spain. A little research indicated that FFA gear is being sold at fashionable, vintage apparel. At number eight was Kincaid Region Theatre’s purchase of their new home, located on Main Street. Number nine came from the talent of Kennedy Dunn whose artwork was chosen to hang in the U. S. Capitol building. Rounding out the top ten was the group effort of several different Pendleton County individuals and groups to feed youth and families during the summer months.

Also, receiving votes were: Tyler Wright starting and scoring in the Wildcats’ last regular season home game; Shirley Commodore being recognized with his service as the first African-American EMT and firefighter in Pendleton County; golf returned to Kincaid Lake State Park; Aaron Thomas (Craft Academy, MSU) and Chloe Jaiswal (Gatton Academy, WKU) were chosen to attend prestigious academic programs; Planning and Zoning have been rewriting regulations; Shirley Merrill and Bobby Bowling were the Pendleton County Schools recipients of Wall of Fame honors; the City of Falmouth held a fireworks extravaganza for 4th of July that brought the community and families together; TLC’s Four Weddings came to Dawn Wood’s Southern Ties venue and the couple came away a winner with their wedding and reception; Darla Spaulding Hartley’s family had their story told in the movie “Beautifully Broken;” the Pendleton County Historical and Genealogical Society celebrated their 25th year; Pendleton County emergency services came to the aid of Henry Montoure when his bike handle impaled his leg but their opened their hearts to him when they replaced the bike they had to chop up; Taylor Zumwalt has been training hair stylists to recognizing victims of spousal abuse among the customers they serve; Spencer Bay was part of a orchestra that received a Grammy nomination.