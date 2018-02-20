Pendleton Co Board of Education set criteria for next superintendent

Lastly on the action agenda was a set of criteria for the superintendent search along with a charge to the search committee which the board approved.

“Pendleton County Schools charge to the search committee: 1. Maintain the confidentiality of applicants except as may be necessary to check references. 2. Recommend 3-5 candidates. 3 Recommend applicants are to be listed in alphabetical order and not ranked. 4. Meet with the Board on May 3 to formally recommend and discuss candidates.”

The criteria for the candidates states: “The successful candidate for the Pendleton County Schools superintendent should be an energetic individual who has demonstrated honesty, morality, integrity, administrative and instructional leadership, a record of improving student achievement, high expectations, knowledge of Kentucky’s educational system, budgeting/financial experience, an understanding of building and facilities management, high level of community and school involvement, relates well to all stakeholders and a vision for leading Pendleton County students to college and career readiness.”

