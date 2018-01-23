PC Archery takes 2nd after long break

Between holiday break and an inclement weather, the Pendleton County Archery team had not let an arrow fly in competition since the Northern Ky. Nockdown on Dec. 16. They finished second in that tournament tallying a team score of 3304.



Close to five weeks later, they headed south for the Harrison County Invitational where they shot a 3273 and placed second behind Madison Southern.



Justin Lambert continued leading the Wildcats with a 286 including 17 perfect scores. He was fifth out of 99 high school male archers.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login