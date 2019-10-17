Overnight fire claims the lives of father and daughters

A overnight fire in the 9000 block of Hwy 17 claimed the lives of a father and two daughters. The Kentucky State Police Post 6 is conducting a death investigation following the barn fire.

As a result of the intial investigation, Carl Grizovicu, 35 years old and his 7 and 9-year-old daughters were pronounced deceased after their remains were found inside the structure.

The Campbell County Fire Investigation Team was on site to aid in the investigation as well as members of the Falmouth Fire Department and Pendleton County Sheriff Office.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 6 Detective Isaac Waters. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Campbell County Fire Investigation team.