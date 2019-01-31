Outlook advertising staff continues their winning ways

A lifeblood of a newspaper is the advertising and support it receives from local businesses and individuals. It is inherent on the advertising staff to build advertisements that present the business’s message and image in the best possible format.

Annually, the advertising department of Falmouth Outlook is awarded multiple times for excellence. This year is no different as the staff received 12 awards with three first place finishes.

“To see your hard work recognized by colleagues is amazing. With the clientele, readers and advertisers, we would have no platform to hone our skills,” said Jessie Beckett who led the design of advertisements in the guide.

The 2017 Wool Festival Guide was noted by the judges as “Nice use of pictures with a consistent theme and clear direction throughout.” They awarded a first-place finish for the guide.

With many races being held at the state and local level, newspapers throughout the state had thousands of political ads of all size and shape. Jessie Beckett’s design for Josh Plummer, candidate for Pendleton County Fiscal Court, Magistrate 2 was chosen best for Weekly 1 division.

"It's so neat to know that we have such a talented artist working for our local newspaper. No wonder KPN awarded her and Outlook first place," said Magistrate Plummer.

“Creative freedom is a graphic designer’s dream. It is a great honor for someone to put that kind of trust in you to create just the right ad to represent them,” said Jessie Beckett who designed the advertisement that won first place.

Within the past year, Falmouth Outlook has increased its digital presence with coverage of breaking news at www.falmouthoutlook.com. Their digital ad also was awarded a first place finish.

Plummer was also involved with the Kerry advertising program and said, "Advertising in the Falmouth Outlook is a key part of our business model. It reaches a large percentage of our customer base and we couldn't be more happy with the outcome. From all of us at Kerry Chevrolet and Kerry Hyundai, we would like to congratulate the Falmouth Outlook on the awards."

“The Outlook staff works hard each week to try to provide Pendleton County with the best weekly newspaper possible,” said Publisher Neil Belcher. “Over the past year we have made several improvements in coverage and design as we strive to achieve this goal. It is great for our efforts to be recognized by our peers at The Kentucky Press Association. This year we are pleased to have received an Outlook record 10 awards for the editorial staff coupled with 12 awards for the advertising and design staff. I am very proud of the strides we have made this year, and am very proud of the staff for their continued hard work and dedication.”

Any business or individual interested in putting their advertising in the hands of this award-winning staff, can contact Sarah Tackett at 859-654-3332.