Pendleton Tennis looking to continue trips to KHSAA StateTournament

Over the past few seasons, Coach David Tackett and Lisa Feltner have built a tennis program from a progam that was an afterthought at the region level to one that has had doubles’ teams play at the KHSAA State tournament each of the past two seasons and have made deep runs with several players in the regional tournament.

But with Mike Dewald’s graduation from the boys’ side and Holley Hart moving on to play tennis at Shawnee State, questions abound for both the Ladycats and Wildcats.

The first is Coach Tackett is recovering from a health issue and Feltner has taken over the reigns of the program for the interim.

The second is where will Dillon Feltner be playing. He has two state tournament appearances as a boys doubles team but will also play some singles throughout the season. Come regional tournament, though, he will have to choose one or the other.

