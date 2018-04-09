Yuelta Fern Martin, 95

Yuelta Fern Cummins Martin, 95, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday April 8, 2018.

She was born in Foster on October 26, 1922 daughter of the late Chatham Dana and Mable Clara Meyer Cummins.

In Fern’s early years she operated her beauty shop called Fern’s Fashionette. She was a long time member of Falmouth United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her husband, Joe Edwin Martin in 1994; son, Edwin Eugene (Skippy) Martin in 1970; daughter, Sandra Jo Martin Wells in 2002; and son-in-law Joseph Francis Wells in 1998.

Surviving are her two grandson, Dana Martin Wells, wife Chris and Stacey Edwin Wells, wife Jo; Three great-granddaughters, Tiffany Jo Wells Herron, Brittany Moreland Wells and Abigaile Frances Wells; brother, Shirley Cummins, wife Bonita; two nieces, two nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Fern’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

