Wilma Pettit Schroeder, 96, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hyde Park Healthcare.

Wilma was born in Pendleton County on September 4, 1922, daughter of the late Henry and Edna Harris Pettit.

In addition to her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by her husband William Schroeder, daughter Victoria Hugenberg, sister Irene Mullins, brothers Henry, Raymond, James and Cliston Pettit.

Wilma is survived by her sister Helen Hutchison, brother Ralph Pettit, grand- children Lisa Redden, Jamie (Shelli) Hugenberg and Karen Sims and step-daughter Susan Lecky.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Funeral services will follow immediately at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Butler Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Hospice of Cincinnati.