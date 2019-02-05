William V. "Bill" Reynolds, 78
William V. “Bill” Reyn- olds, 78, a long time resident of Augusta and Christianst- ed, St. Croix USVI, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.
Bill was born in Coving- ton to the late William “Harold” and Esther (nee More- land) on July 1, 1940.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen Dawn (nee Merritt) and is survived by his wife of 15 years, Annie (nee Deluse) Reynolds. Bill was the loving father of daughters Kelly (Dr. Charles) Bernstein, Kristin (Angela) Zanos, and Courtney (Brad Bevington) Reynolds. A proud Irish Catholic redhead, Bill bragged about having three redheaded girls, with his proudest being his grandson, Max Birchfield.
Bill is also survived by his siblings, Connie (Dan) Flood, Beverly (Joe) Jen- nings, Richard (Debbie) Reynolds, Jennifer Reynolds, and Tim (Janis) Reynolds, and numerous nieces, neph- ews, and cousins.
Raised in Alexandria, KY, Bill was an all-star basketball player for Bishop Brossart High School (class of 1958), attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY, and received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Samford University in Birmingham, AL (class of 1967).
Bill idolized his great- uncle Tom Moreland of Falmouth who owned Moreland Pharmacy. He knew at 12 years old that he himself would be a pharmacist.
An adventurer, Bill trekked throughout the south working for Walgreens early in his career, and then started his own drug stores, including Vader’s in Cold Spring, KY, Idle Hour Pharmacy in Lexington, KY, and Reynold’s Pharmacy in Augusta, KY.
Eventually Bill opened up his own drug stores on St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands in 1982, where he raised his family part-time, while also being a long-time resident of northern KY.
As an entrepreneur, Bill created his own computer company, Ren-Lar, with his partner and dear friend, David Lawrence. Upon retirement, Bill relocated to Augusta, KY, with his wife, Annie where they rehabbed their historic Stephen Foster home and traveled, finally visiting his ancestral home of Ireland.
In his spare time Bill loved to watch Kentucky basketball, read Civil and World War II books, debate politics, and spend time with his family. He liked to talk history, having lived four blocks from the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, AL, and marching in Selma, AL.
Bill was a generous supporter to many causes such as St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Smile Train, and various Catholic charities.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Thomas Church in Fort Thomas, KY.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY and a traditional Irish wake will follow for close family and friends. Memorials are suggested to Hosea House and the Lupus Foundation of America. Special condolences and memories can be given at www. dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.