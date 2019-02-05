William V. "Bill" Reynolds, 78

William V. “Bill” Reyn- olds, 78, a long time resident of Augusta and Christianst- ed, St. Croix USVI, died on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

Bill was born in Coving- ton to the late William “Harold” and Esther (nee More- land) on July 1, 1940.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen Dawn (nee Merritt) and is survived by his wife of 15 years, Annie (nee Deluse) Reynolds. Bill was the loving father of daughters Kelly (Dr. Charles) Bernstein, Kristin (Angela) Zanos, and Courtney (Brad Bevington) Reynolds. A proud Irish Catholic redhead, Bill bragged about having three redheaded girls, with his proudest being his grandson, Max Birchfield.

Bill is also survived by his siblings, Connie (Dan) Flood, Beverly (Joe) Jen- nings, Richard (Debbie) Reynolds, Jennifer Reynolds, and Tim (Janis) Reynolds, and numerous nieces, neph- ews, and cousins.

Raised in Alexandria, KY, Bill was an all-star basketball player for Bishop Brossart High School (class of 1958), attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY, and received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Samford University in Birmingham, AL (class of 1967).

Bill idolized his great- uncle Tom Moreland of Falmouth who owned Moreland Pharmacy. He knew at 12 years old that he himself would be a pharmacist.

An adventurer, Bill trekked throughout the south working for Walgreens early in his career, and then started his own drug stores, including Vader’s in Cold Spring, KY, Idle Hour Pharmacy in Lexington, KY, and Reynold’s Pharmacy in Augusta, KY.