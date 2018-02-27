William Lucas, 48

William Clifton Lucas, 48, of Falmouth, passed away February 20, 2018.

He was born in Lexington, on January 22, 1970 son of Alex and Patricia Price Lucas.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughters, Sara Lucas, Earliena Gregory, Patricia “Star” Lucas; Sister, Kathy Haubner; grandchildren, Emily Faith Rose Lucas, Avery Ray Currans.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Mt Vernon Cemetery in Falmouth, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Peoples Funeral Home.