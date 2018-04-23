William Harold Colvin, 86, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

He was born in Falmouth on October 27, 1931 son of the late Robert and Edna Colvin.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards he worked at Rainbow Bread Company, SILCO, and retired from CG&E. He was a long time member of Fort Thomas Baptist Church and Short Creek Baptist Church in Falmouth.

He was always cheerful and kind, and he loved helping people. He taught his family to respect and be kind to others, and try to make the world a better place.

Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wayne Colvin, August 6, 1964.

Surviving are his brother, John Ray Colvin; three sons, Richard (Rick), David, and Rob Colvin; and six grandchildren, April, Rachael, Elizabeth (Schlosser), Joshua, Jessica, and Justin Colvin; as well as many other family members and friends.

Harold’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth Kentucky.

A gathering for his family and friends to celebrate his life will be held at his neighborhood recreation center in Sebring, Florida late this fall on a date to be determined.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope or the American Cancer Society.

