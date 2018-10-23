William Edward Spence, 85, of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.

Born in Bracken Co., on September 18, 1933, he was a son of the late Thomas and Lettie Moore Spence. On August 7, 1953, he married Mildred Monroe Spence, and his dear wife survives his passing. For over 50 years, Bill was a friendly face and helping hand serving the customers of Wyatt’s Super-Valu as manager of the store. He was a member and the longest serving deacon of the Falmouth Baptist Church, a member of Orion Lodge #222 F & A M, Falmouth, a former volunteer with the Falmouth Fire Department for 30 years, retiring in 1988.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were: grandsons, Landen Joseph Spence, on November 2, 2003, Garrett Stephen Spence, on April 8, 2015; sisters, Bonnie Spence, Ruby Scolf, Juanita Ramsey; brothers, Ernest Spence, Robert Earl Spence, and Franklin “Junior” Spence.

Surviving his passing, in addition to his wife of 65 years, Mildred, are: daughter, Debbie (Barry) Mains; son, Allen (Paula) Spence, both of Falmouth; grand- children, Darcie (Steve) McCay, Mynor Spence, Rylee Spence; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Makenna McCay; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family and friends.