William “Bill” Garrison, 92, of Butler, KY, passed away on July 15, 2019, at the River Valley Nursing Home.

He was born on March 18, 1927 in Mt. Olivet, KY, son of the late William and (Robbie) Garrison.

Bill was a United States Navy Veteran who served in WWII, a member of the American Legion Post 109, a member of the Pendleton County Sportsman Club, a truck driver for Licking Valley Oil, an avid hunter, UK fan and loved to play horse shoes and euchre.

Bill was known to many as the “Grouse Hunter”.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife Betty Case Garrison, son Jeff (Sandy) Garrison, brother Kenneth Mastin and sister Betty McCord.

Survivors include daughters Diane (Garry) Grogan, Debbie (the late Earl) Carter and Sharona (Larry) Hauck, sister Jenette Selby, Grandchildren Guy Grogan, Holly (Les) Emerson, Marty Osborne, Angela Christian, Scott (Tawni) Osborne, Jeremi- ah Garrison, Tyler Hauck, Shawnda (Eric) McDonald, Bill (Sandi) Manual and Jarrod Garrison, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.