BG was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on July 22, 1975, son of Bill (Vicky) Gilbert Sr., and the late Cheryl Wildeboer Gilbert.

William “BG” Gilbert Jr., 44, of Melbourne, KY passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Surviving are his father Bill (Vicky) Gilbert, Sr.; and his children, Savannah and Greenleigh Gilbert.

A celebration of life was held Monday, October 21, 2019. at the Northern Kentucky Saddle Club.

Peoples Funeral Home is assisting the family.