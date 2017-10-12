William “Bill” Ashcraft, 78

William “Bill” “Scratch” Ashcraft, 78, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY.

Bill was born in Bracht, Ky. on August 17, 1939, son of the late Robert and Ruth Clemons Ashcraft. He was a 26 year Army Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 109. He worked for the Civil Service for 22 years. He helped start the Handicap Kids Fishing Tournament and a member of the Covington Turner Society. He was a member of the P.C. Sportsman Club, as well as a 39-year member of the Fifth District Federation of Kentucky Sportsman. He got the Senate Bill 47 approved for all schools in Kentucky to celebrate Veterans Day and got the flashing school lights on 27 for Northern Elementary by John Y. Brown.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by brothers, Bobby, Marvin, and Jamie Ashcraft and sister Vera Lee Coyle.

He is survived wife of 55 years, Mary “Cathy” Ashcraft; sons, John (Angie) Ashcraft, Jeff (Rick Ross) Ashcraft, and Robbie Ashcraft; siblings, Donald, Roger and Viola Ashcraft; grandsons, Will and Josh Ashcraft

Funeral Services were held Monday, April 10, at the Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment was at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or the Handicap Kids Fishing Tour PO Box 6615 Florence, KY 41042.

Online condolences can be placed at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com