Wilford Lynn Meyer, 87, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018.

He was born on June 23, 1931 to the late Wilford L. and Frances Cann Meyer. Wilford Lynn was a member of Bethany Church of Christ where he was an elder.

Surviving his passing are: wife, Janet Million Meyer, whom he married October 2, 1965; daughters, Jana (Tony) LaMacchia, of Urbana, Ohio, Kristin (Kevin) Swayne, of Alexandria; grandchildren, Anthony LaMacchia, Julia LaMacchia, Spencer Swayne, Harrison Swayne; and sister, Phyllis (Cecil) Jones, of Falmouth.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2018, at Moore & Parker Funeral Home, in Brooksville.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 26, 2018, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Johnsville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com