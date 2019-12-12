Wesley J. Cain, 66, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

Surviving are his wife Georgia McClellan Cain, sons Wes Cain, George Cain, and Paul Cain, and daughter Ruthie Cain.

Visitation was held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Funeral followed at the funeral home.