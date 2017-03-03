Wayne Raymond Scherrer, 76, of Falmouth, passed away at home on February 19, 2017.

He worked at Carlisle Construction for 23 years. He was a longtime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 and loved his job and the friends he made throughout his life. Wayne gave so much and asked for nothing in return. He will be deeply missed by all.

Surviving are beloved wife, Harriet Scherrer; son, Wayne Scherrer Jr. of Owenton; daughters, Paulina Scherrer of Southgate, and Margaret Millar of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Robert Mclaughlin, Michelle Harris, Terry Millar and Ray Mayes; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Scherrer, and sisters, Joyce Glahn and Linda Scent.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Marcella Scherrer.

Funeral ceremony was held Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas.

Interment took place in the Alexandria Cemetery Alexandria.

Memorials are suggested to the Operating Engineers Local 18, 3515 Prospect Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44115 or to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 9067 Louisville, KY 40209.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.