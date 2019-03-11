Wayne Crowder, 71, of Butler, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Cold Spring Care Center.

He was born in Alexandria, KY, on April 18, 1947, son of Deloris Elliott Robinson.

Wayne was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Butler, a veteran of the United States Navy, and he worked for Wiedemann Brewing in Newport.

He is preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Price.

He is survived by his mother Deloris Elliott Robinson, sister Beverly (Richard) Price and nephew Brandon Price.