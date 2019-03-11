Wayne Crowder, 71
Wayne Crowder, 71, of Butler, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Cold Spring Care Center.
He was born in Alexandria, KY, on April 18, 1947, son of Deloris Elliott Robinson.
Wayne was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Butler, a veteran of the United States Navy, and he worked for Wiedemann Brewing in Newport.
He is preceded in death by his nephew Joseph Price.
He is survived by his mother Deloris Elliott Robinson, sister Beverly (Richard) Price and nephew Brandon Price.
Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Wayne’s final resting place will be at Butler Cemetery. Memorials if desired are suggested to Kingdom Hall in Butler.
Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com.