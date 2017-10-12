Wanda Jane Fowee, 78

Wanda Jane Fowee (Williams) 78 passed away on April 17, 2017.

Born on December 31, 1938, Wanda was a member of the Falmouth Christian Church, a substitute teacher, a Head Start teacher, a member of the school board, president of the PTA and a lifelong Democrat. For more than a decade Wanda was the President of the Pendleton County Democratic Woman’s Club and the Chairwoman of the Pendleton County Democratic Executive Committee. From 2015 until her death she served as the Vice Chair of the Pendleton County Democratic Executive Committee. Wanda was a profound Democrat who was an intricate part of her community and always sought the better good for everyone.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Everett (Junior) Fowee, who passed away in November of 2007.

Wanda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lavonna and Orville Renfro and her granddaughter, Caliesha Comley.

Visitation for Wanda took place on April 21, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Falmouth Peoples Funeral Home.

Funeral services began immediately after visitation.

Pastor Daryl Mullins officiated Wanda’s funeral services.

Lavonna Renfro, Caliesha Comley, Tom McKee and Roger McKinney spoke in tribute to Wanda.

Tom McKee, Roger McKinney, Craig Peoples, Roger Craig, Charles Williams and Ricky Brown served as Wanda’s pallbearers.