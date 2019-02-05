Virginia Ann Coleman Bowles, 89, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Bracken County, on April 6, 1929, to the late Johnson and Christine Coleman.

Virginia Ann was very active in her community, dedicating over 40 years as an elementary teacher, touching countless lives.

She also served as a member of Willow Baptist Church, Hannah Cummins Chapter WMU, Powers- ville Cemetery Board, and Farmerettes Homemakers. She enjoyed entertaining guests and loved vacationing with family and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, of 56 years, Leland Bowles.

Survivors include her son, Donnie Bowles (Debbie) of Neave; daughter, Debbie Thurmond of Lexington; grandchildren, Christina Thomas (Ryan) of Lancaster, Brooke Bowles Ramey (Robert) of Fort Myers, FL, and Will Thurmond of Lexington; and three great-grandchildren Barrett, Molly, and Kyla Thomas of Lancaster.