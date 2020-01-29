Viola Marie Barnes Milner, 96, of Berry, KY, passed away on January 16, 2020, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.

She is survived by daughters Marlene (LD) Kinsey of Virginia Beach, VA and Etta Mae Milner of Jacksonville, FL; and son, Edward Thomas “Tommy” (Beverly) Milner of Falmouth.

Services were held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry.