Vicky Ann Justice, 50, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born in Covington, Kentucky on August 8, 1968, she was the daughter of Arnold Carroll, Sr. and the late Glenna Faye Brown Carroll.

Surviving her passing are, in addition to her husband, Tony, and her father, Arnold Carroll, Sr. of Deer Lodge, TN, children, Andrew French and Stacey (Steven) Hornsby, both of Falmouth.