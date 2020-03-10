Tyler Robert Hafer, 22, of California, KY passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Edgewood, KY on March 31, 1997, son of Larry Hafer, Jr. and Rebecca Thompson Prater.

Surviving are his parents, his son Brantley Hafer, brothers Austin Hafer, Ashton Prater, Cody Fraley, sister Kar- leigh Prater, Sierra Fraley, Alyssa Phillips, grandparents Reggie and Joan Thompson and Mae Klinefelter, great-grand- parents Russell Groves and Bernice Clayton.

Funeral service were held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home.