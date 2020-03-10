Tyler Robert Hafer, 22
March 10, 2020 - 4:08pm Falmouth1
Tyler Robert Hafer, 22, of California, KY passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Edgewood, KY on March 31, 1997, son of Larry Hafer, Jr. and Rebecca Thompson Prater.
Surviving are his parents, his son Brantley Hafer, brothers Austin Hafer, Ashton Prater, Cody Fraley, sister Kar- leigh Prater, Sierra Fraley, Alyssa Phillips, grandparents Reggie and Joan Thompson and Mae Klinefelter, great-grand- parents Russell Groves and Bernice Clayton.
Funeral service were held Friday, March 6, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home.
Interment took place in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Foster, KY.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Brantley Hafer Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com