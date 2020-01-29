Troy Williams Jr., 55, passed away on January 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas.

In addition to his parennts, Troy is survived by his son Christopher (Desiree) Williams, daughters Leah (Randall Pernell) Williams, Tori (Daniel) Schuerman, and Heide Williams.

Services were held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.