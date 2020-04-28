Tracie L. Herron, 53
April 28, 2020 - 1:10pm Falmouth1
Tracie L. Herron, 53, Herron, Mallory Herron, of Berea, KY (formerly of Falmouth) passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Presque Isle, Maine on April 4, 1967, daughter of Douglas and Madeline Cray, Sr.
In addition to her parents, Tracie is survived by her children John (Sivania Walton) Herron III, Travis (Ashley) Herron, Megan (Nick French)
Marissa (Nathan Howard) Herron, brother Douglas Cray Jr., sisters Kimberly Jordon, Robin Plummer, Nicole Bright and 10 grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be held for the immediate family under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com