Tony Pfefferman, 84, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 peacefully at his home.

Tony was born in Newport, KY, on August 22, 1934, son of the late Tony and Esther Pfefferman, nee Scheibly.

Tony was a member of the St. Mary’s Church, United States Air Force veteran, owner of Pfefferman Masonry, UK sports fan and an avid amateur golfer whose accomplishments included three holes-in-one and the A.J. Jolly Club Championship.