Tony Pfefferman, 84
Tony Pfefferman, 84, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 peacefully at his home.
Tony was born in Newport, KY, on August 22, 1934, son of the late Tony and Esther Pfefferman, nee Scheibly.
Tony was a member of the St. Mary’s Church, United States Air Force veteran, owner of Pfefferman Masonry, UK sports fan and an avid amateur golfer whose accomplishments included three holes-in-one and the A.J. Jolly Club Championship.
In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his sister Margaret Dailey and brother Richard Pfefferman.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carolee Baker Pfefferman, daughter Robin Pfefferman, sons Mark (Cindy) Pfefferman and Kirk (Brandi) Pfefferman, nine grandchildren, and brothers Joe (Vicki) Pfefferman and David Pfefferman.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Church in Alexandria, KY.
Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Tony’s final resting place will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Peoples Funeral Home is serving the family.