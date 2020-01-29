Timothy Michael Reynolds, 60
January 29, 2020 - 9:19am Falmouth1
Timothy Michael Reynolds, 60, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Janis (Cooper) Reynolds, and children Jamie (Samuel) Heck of California, KY and Elizabeth (Scott) Miller of Taylor Mill, KY.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church with Father Joe Gallenstein officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com