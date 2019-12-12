Timothy Casey Mahoney, 42, of Union, KY, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY.

Surviving are his father, Timothy (Nicole) Mahoney of Union, KY, and children Timothy Colton Mahoney, Kyli Michelle Mahoney, and Cloe Breanna Mahoney, all of Union, KY.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Big Bone Baptist Church in Union KY with Bro. Mike Jones officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 preceding the service at the church.