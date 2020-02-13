Thelma Louise Agopian, 87

Thelma Louise Wright Agopian, 87, formerly of Paris, France and Martha’s Vineyard, MA, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her home in Falmouth.

Born on June 14, 1932 in McKinneysburg, KY, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Flora Cason Wright.

On January 18, 1973, she married Edward Nubar Agopian and he preceded her in death on September 15, 1983.

She was a Human Resources manager with Union Central lIfe Insurance Co, a Public Relations specialist with Shillitos in Cincinnati, OH, and had several hobbies including teaching cooking classes with her husband, gardening, traveling, and sharing her home with friends and family.

She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

She is survived by brothers Melvin “Bert” Wright, Larry Wright, J.W. Wright, several nieces and nephews, and her caregivers, JoAnn and Steve Greene.

She was preceded in death by brothers Harold, Donald, Randall, Leonard, Ralph, and Alva Lee Wright, and sisters Juanita King, June Kwiatkowski, Betty Ammerman, and Josie Stair.