Thelma C. Jenkins, 78, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY.

She was born in Campbell County, KY on January 7, 1941, daughter of the late Ercil and JoAnna Miller Vanlandingham.

In addition to her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Mervin “Rocky” Jenkins, sons Michael and Kelvin Jenkins, and brother Frank Vanlandingham.

Thelma is survived by her children Roger Jenkins, Scott Jenkins, Tony Jenkins, Lanny Jenkins, Hank Jenkins, Vickie Jolly,