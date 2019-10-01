Thelma C. Jenkins, 78
Thelma C. Jenkins, 78, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas, KY.
She was born in Campbell County, KY on January 7, 1941, daughter of the late Ercil and JoAnna Miller Vanlandingham.
In addition to her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Mervin “Rocky” Jenkins, sons Michael and Kelvin Jenkins, and brother Frank Vanlandingham.
Thelma is survived by her children Roger Jenkins, Scott Jenkins, Tony Jenkins, Lanny Jenkins, Hank Jenkins, Vickie Jolly,
JoAnna Minks, Kevin Jenkins, Tammy Jenkins, Stacey Jenkins; sisters Anna Shumaker, Birdie Bruin, Joyce Beckett; brother Benny Vanlandingham, 24 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, also at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.