Terry Ray Greene, 62, of Dry Ridge, died Aug. 1, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was a truck driver for Castellini Co. and a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Elaine Carr Greene.

He is survived by his father, Bernard L. “Teddy” Greene of Dry Ridge, a brother, Darrell L. (Donna) Greene of Dry Ridge, a niece, Crystal Rice of Indepen- dence, KY., a nephew, Justin (Katrina) Greene of Williamstown, KY., great nephews, Kyle Greene, Joel Greene, a great niece, Katie Greene.

Services were Aug. 6 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown.

Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Grant County Relay for Life or the American Cancer Society. www. stanleyfuneralhomes.com