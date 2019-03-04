Terri D. Ramsey Massey, 55

Terri D. Ramsey Massey, age 55, Mt. Olivet, died Wednesday, February 27 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Born in Ft. Thomas, June 18, 1963 to Melvin Ramsey and Hazel Showalter Ramsey.

Terri worked as a lab technician at Harrison Memorial Hospital for twenty years and Bourbon Community Hospital for the last thirteen years.

Preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Leota Massey.

Surviving her are, in addition to her parents, husband of 32 years, Rodney Massey; son, Jordan (Marsha) Massey; daughters, Rachel (Brent) Slusher, Amanda (Jeff) Holthaus and Samantha Radeke; sister, Cheri (Gary) Figgins; grand-children, Jacob Turner, Carley Turner, Nathan Turner, Bentley Massey, Sawyer Massey, Ramsey Slusher and Lincoln Holthaus; her father-in-law, Warren (Joyce) Massey and numerous nieces and nephews.