Teddy R. Belcher, 87 of Conneaut, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his home. He was born October 30, 1930 in Charleston, W.V. and was the son of Artie S. and Mattie (Pence) Belcher. Teddy was a Conneaut resident for the past 55 years, and worked as a lineman for the New York Central Railroad, and Exomet Inc., and later at Webb Manufacturing. He was an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. While his children were in school, he and his wife were active in the PTA, Music Boosters, and also were very active in Happy Riders Saddle Club. He enjoyed listening to country music, “fixing things” and most of all, spending time with his family. Teddy served in the US Army as a corporal during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. Preceding him in death, in additon to his parents, were his wife, of 51 years, Betty Jo “Jodi” Belcher; son, Teddy A. Belcher; sister, Alma Belcher Leftwich; and brothers, Dennis, Clifford, Curtis, Glen Belcher. Surviving him are his daughter, Sandra Johnson, who cared for him the last several years; sons, Neil (Marilyn) Belcher, of Falmouth, Timothy (Pamela) Belcher, of Nekoosa, Wis.; brothers, Robert Belcher, of Westfield, N.Y., John Belcher, of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Andrea (Nathan) Huey, of Kingsville, Ohio, Erica (Tyler) Corbett, of Mesa, Ariz., Bobby Belcher, Colin Johnson, Craig (Passion) Johnson, Ryan Belcher, all of Conneaut, Rylie Belcher, Josh Burns, of Albemarle, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Olivia Huey, Kayden Taylor, Mallory Johnson, Kylie, Mylie and Isiah Belcher. Funeral service were Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Private interment will take place Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, N. Kingsville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be made at marcyfuneralhome.com