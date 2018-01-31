Ted L. Osborne (70) of Morning View, KY passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at the Cincinnati Veteran’s Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 18, 1947, son of the late Roy and Ethel Young Osborne.

Ted was a Veteran of the United States Marines and was a retired truck driver for Consolidated Freight.

Survivors include his children Marty Osborne, Scotty (Tawni) Osborne, Angela (Cale) Christian, grandchildren Austin Osborne, Teddy (Katie) Osborne, Jessica Christian and Keneth Christian.

Graveside funeral service, under full military honors, will be held Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 2 pm at the Gardnersville Cemetery under direction of Peoples Funeral Home.