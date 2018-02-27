Sylvia Gould, 75

Sylvia Carol Gould, 75, of Glenco, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Carroll County Hospital.

She was born in Pond, Virginia on November 22, 1941 daughter of the late Colonel Cress.

Surviving her was husband, Benjamin Gould; children, Tony, Todd, Tonia, Christinia and Natasha Gould; brother, Harlis Cress.

Funeral service was Wednesday, February 21 the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Sylvia’s final resting place will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Jonesville.