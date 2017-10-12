Sylvia Elaine Barger Fryer, 74, of Cincinnati, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio.

Born in Bethel, Ohio, on February 12, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Patricia Carnes Barger, Sr. On May 22, 1965, she married William R. “Bill” Fryer, and her dear husband survives her passing. Sylvia worked as a secretary in the front office of the Cincinnati Bengals, and formerly, she owned and operated Decorating Den.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, a daughter, Alanna Carol Fryer on December 6, 2000.

In addition to her husband of 51 years, Bill, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Robert Ziemba of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Alexandra, Nathan, Maxwell, and Noah; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Judy Barger, Jr. of Bethel, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Patricia Ann “Patsy” Gifford Ballinger of Cincinnati, and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 21, 2017, at the Memorial Mausoleum in Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232 with Former Bishop Paul Beck officiating. Special music was shared by Jessie Gurney, Sheri Dschaka, Carolyn Hinckley, Michelle Hooper, and Heather Vest.

Interment took place in the Spring Grove Cemetery.

Honoring Sylvia’s love of animals, especially cats, memorials are suggested to The Peppermint Pig 8255 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Woodhead Funeral Home served the family.

