Susanne Eigenseher, 71, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.

She was born in Cleveland, OH, on July 3, 1948, daughter of the late Paul and Lucille Fietz Balliet.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Cold Spring.

Susanne is survived by her husband Wolfgang Eigenseher, son Erich C. (Sarah) Eigenseher, daughters Liana (Dave) Anderson, Alexis I. (Jeremy) Stein; grandchildren Margot Giese, Clara and William Stein.