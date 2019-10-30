Susan Eigenseher, 71
October 30, 2019 - 12:34pm Falmouth1
Susanne Eigenseher, 71, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.
Susanne is survived by her husband Wolfgang Eigenseher, son Erich C. (Sarah) Eigenseher, and daughters Liana (Dave) Anderson, Alexis I. (Jeremy) Stein.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 100 French Street, Cold Spring, KY.
Peoples Funeral Home will be caring for the family.
Online condolences can be made at peoplesfuneralhomes.com.