Steven Earl Ramsey, 63, of Falmouth, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

He was born in Covington, KY on May 16, 1956, son of the late Earl Junior and Ramona Ann Thomas Ramsey.

Steve was lifelong Pendleton County farmer while also working 20 plus years as a truck driver with Griffin Industries.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Blackaby Ramsey; sons Steven Thomas Ramsey, and Michael Travis Ramsey; step-children Billy Joe Singer, William Jamison Singer, Victorian Lynn Clos; brother David Scott Ramsey, and sister Joan McMann, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.