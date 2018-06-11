Stephen Patrick Hart, 59, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

Born on May 13, 1959 in Columbus, OH, he was the son of Barbara Levingston Florence.

Hart was a 1977 graduate of Pendleton High School. In 1976, he started working at the parts counter at NAPA, and he continued with the company buying his own store in 1987. On November 21, 1981, he married Brigitte Childers, and his dear wife survives his passing.

He was a member of the Orion Lodge F & A M #222, Falmouth. Steve was a family man, who loved taking care of everybody. His work ethic, kindness, and dependability will long be remembered by those blessed to know him. To say he liked the Cincinnati Reds would be an understatement, and he enjoyed reading.

Survivng, in addition to his wife of 36 years, Brigitte Hart, and his mother, Barbara Florence of Falmouth, are his daughter, Stephenie Hart of Falmouth; sister, Julia (Darell) Pugh of Falmouth; brother, John (Bill) Hart, Jr. of Daytona, FL; brothers-in-laws, Kelly (Dana) Childers, Shawn (Mary Beth) Childers, and Aaron Childers; sister-in-law, Chris (Mike) Oaks; mother-in-law, Janet Hyden; several nieces and nephews; Robert and Tammy Gosney, his business partners and dear family friends; and a host of extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by, in addition to his father, his sister, Betsy Ann Wilson on June 7, 2009; and his nephew, James Christopher Wilson on December 25, 2012.

A Masonic Service will be held in his memory at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. Family and friends are invited to gather from 4-6 p.m. preceding the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Orion Lodge F & A M #222 for their scholarship fund: Chapel Street, Falmouth, KY 41040.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com