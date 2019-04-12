Stanley Love, 74
Stanley Love, 74, of Butler, passed away on April 6, 2019, at Mercy Anderson Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He served in the United States Army and served during Vietnam in 1965-1966, and he continued serving in death as an organ donor.
Stanley was the past Fire Chief of Northern Pendleton FD, an E.M.T, a Fire School Instructor, a Little League Football and Baseball Coach, and an Upward Basketball Coach. He sat on the Pendleton County Zoning and Planning and, at time of death, he was on the Falmouth City Council.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Violet (Crail) Love; his children; Peggy (Chris) Brueggen, Nancy (Chris) Green, Vicky (Brian) Henley, Jim (Jamie) Love, Lonnie (Cathy) Love, and Eric (Jan) Love, 22 grandchildren and 19 great great-grandchildren, and siblings Betty, Ruth and Bob.
He was preceded in death by his son Billy Love in 2001.
Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral Home on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at the Veterans North Cemetery in Williamstown with full military honors.
Memorials are suggested to the local Barracks Project, 79 Enzweiler Rd, Alexandria, KY 41001 or directly at thebarracksproject.org.