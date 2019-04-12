Stanley Love, 74, of Butler, passed away on April 6, 2019, at Mercy Anderson Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He served in the United States Army and served during Vietnam in 1965-1966, and he continued serving in death as an organ donor.

Stanley was the past Fire Chief of Northern Pendleton FD, an E.M.T, a Fire School Instructor, a Little League Football and Baseball Coach, and an Upward Basketball Coach. He sat on the Pendleton County Zoning and Planning and, at time of death, he was on the Falmouth City Council.

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Violet (Crail) Love; his children; Peggy (Chris) Brueggen, Nancy (Chris) Green, Vicky (Brian) Henley, Jim (Jamie) Love, Lonnie (Cathy) Love, and Eric (Jan) Love, 22 grandchildren and 19 great great-grandchildren, and siblings Betty, Ruth and Bob.

He was preceded in death by his son Billy Love in 2001.